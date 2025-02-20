Roger Lee Laughlin, 63, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

He was born January 2, 1962, to Robert and Shirley Laughlin in Maryville. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1980. He earned a BS in management/data processing from Northwest Missouri State University in 1984 and a masters of business administration from the University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ, in 1998.

Mr. Laughlin spent his career in the technology industry with a focus on contact center operations. He traveled around the country and the world, working on contact center projects, retiring in 2020.

He was an active parishioner of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1339 and a 4th Degree Knight with St. Benedict Assembly 3287. He was also a charter member of the Royal Order of the Raccoon Lodge.

Memorial Mass will be at 11 am, Friday, February 28 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

