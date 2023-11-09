Rogene Marie Goldammer Goudge, 99, died Thursday, November 2, 2023, 19 days before her 100th birthday.

She was born November 21, 1923, in Lincoln, NE, to Theodore and Adelaide Phelan Goldammer. She spent her childhood in Lincoln. She attended one year at the University of Nebraska and worked for the Stover Candy company.

In November 1945 she married Fred Goudge. He preceded her in death in 2014 after 68 years of marriage.

Mrs. Goudge returned to college in her forties and completed a degree in home economics at the University of South Dakota in 1967. She taught home economics for many years.

She attended the First Christian Church, Maryville. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, managing the Legion’s essay contest for high school students. She was an active member of the Page County Farm Bureau, winning the “Woman of the Year” award.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Friday, November 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Price Funeral Home. Interment will be at 3 pm at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Animal Shelter or the Maryville American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.