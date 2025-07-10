Robert “Rob” Joseph Zimmerman, 61, Maryville, died Thursday, July 3, 2025.

He was born January 4, 1964, to John W. Zimmerman and Lucille E. Zimmerman in Maryville. He was a lifelong member of the community.

Mr. Zimmerman was a dedicated truck driver for Loch Sand and Construction Co. in Maryville, where he devoted 40 years of service. He was proud of MRZ Trucking, a company he started with his brother.

He was a former member of the Elk’s Lodge, the Maryville Country Club and the Teamsters Union. He was the founder of Cowboy Bob’s Annual Testicle Festival and attended the “Safety Meetings” and “Management Meetings” held weekly within his friend group.

The family visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm, Friday, July 11 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

A memorial funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, July 12 at the church. Burial will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct., after the service. There will be another gathering of close friends and family at White Cloud Cemetery, south of Maryville, to bury a portion of Mr. Zimmerman’s remains, per his wishes.

As he was instrumental in revitalizing the White Cloud Cemetery, memorials may be made to the White Cloud Cemetery to continue this important work.

