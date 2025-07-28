Robert Paul “Bob” Westfall, Jr. 79, of Maryville, passed from this life at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, on July 16, 2025.

He was born on April 23, 1946, to Robert Paul Westfall, Sr. and Roberta Frances Morris Westfall in Maryville.

His father worked in the oil industry, and his mother was a dedicated schoolteacher. Bob came from a proud, deeply rooted Maryville family, a legacy he carried forward through a lifetime of service, friendship and community spirit.

Bob graduated from Maryville High School in 1964, where he was a proud Spoofhound. He loved his classmates and was known as the “glue” that held their class together. Class reunions were among his favorite events, and he never missed an opportunity to reconnect with friends.

After high school, Bob attended Ventura Community College in California before transferring to Northwest Missouri State University, where he was a proud member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.

On December 23, 1966, Bob married the love of his life, Caroline Beatrice Stoll, at St. Gregory Church in Maryville while on military leave. Carolyn remained in Maryville while Bob served in the US Army. He completed Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Advanced Training at Fort Eustis, VA, and was stationed at Fort Knox, KY, before being deployed to Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam in August 1967. He served honorably until his discharge on August 28, 1968, at Fort Lewis, WA. Bob served as a Transportation Movement Specialist in field support. He received numerous commendations, including the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with two bars and a Specialist Qualification in the M-16.

Following his service, Bob began his career in the oil industry in Creston, IA. After a year, he returned to Maryville, where he worked for 36 years as a Head Pipeliner, Welder, and Specialized Work Activity Team Leader throughout the Midwest with Standard Oil, Amoco and BP. He retired from BP in 2004.

In 2004, Bob was elected as the North District Commissioner for Nodaway County, a position he proudly held for three terms, serving the county for 12 years. Bob spent countless hours making Nodaway County a better place to live through his gift of service to the community. He truly loved Nodaway County and the country he served.

Bob enjoyed gardening with his wife, especially growing wilted lettuce each year alongside fresh tomatoes. Bob had a true talent for gardening, especially for growing beautiful zinnias, his favorite flower.

An avid golfer, Bob especially enjoyed playing in the Tuesday Senior League and the Wednesday Night Golf League at Mozingo.

Since 1984, Bob has proudly held season tickets to Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football games. He rarely missed a home game, and ‘The Westfall Tailgate’ became a beloved tradition, known for its spirited gatherings before, during and after the games. A cold beer and great friendship were always guaranteed, making Bob’s tailgate a favorite stop for friends, family and fellow Bearcat fans alike.

Bob loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They always brought a smile to his face and laughter to his heart. Spending time with them was a true blessing to “Grandpa Bob.”

Some of Bob’s most cherished moments were spent on the front porch swing with Carolyn, sharing a cold Busch beer and conversation. From that familiar spot, they would take in the neighborhood where Bob had grown up, a place filled with memories and laughter.

Bob was a true asset to the Nodaway County community. He was known to volunteer wherever and whenever needed.

His outstanding services to the community includes: Nodaway County Commissioner North District 2004 – 2016, six years on the Maryville Parks & Recreation Board, life member at Maryville Elks, Lodge #760 and former trustee, member Maryville Host Lions Melvin Jones Award and chairman for the Meals on Wheels Committee, member of James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100 serves on the Military Funeral Honor Flag Program, a joint effort of the Lions Club and Boy Scout Troop 75 to display nearly 200 Flags in Maryville on specific holidays; Nodaway County Daughters of the American Revolution Patriot of the Month Award, served Nodaway County Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter at Vietnam.

He was also involved with the following commemorative events: 2022 Missouri State Fair Flag Retreat, the Maryville Forum Editorial Board, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Senior Service Award, Cameron Veterans Home Golf Tournament, committee member Ten Squared Men on a Mission, 2024 Honor Flight recipient, 2024 Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Spearhead honoree.

There was a visitation Monday, July 21, 2025, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Funeral services were at 10 am, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the church.

Burial with full military rites followed at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

All were invited to a meal following the burial at the James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Robert P. “Bob” Westfall Memorial at Nodaway Valley Bank, PO Box 700, Maryville, MO 64468.

Bob was a patriotic man who was proud to have served his country. God Bless America!