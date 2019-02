Robert William “Bob” McCrory, 84, Maryville, formerly of Mound City, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Cameron Medical Center.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, February 16 at the First Christian Church, Mound City. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Mound City First Christian Church, Missouri Veteran’s Home or Community Hospital of Fairfax.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.