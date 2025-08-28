It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Robert L. (Bob) Bohlken, a beloved husband, father, educator and community member, who departed this life on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the age of 90. Bob resided in Maryville, but his journey began in Nebraska City, NE, and was born on Monday, January 14, 1935.

Bob was a man of immense knowledge and dedication to education. He received his bachelor of science in education from Peru State College in 1959. While teaching as an assistant professor, he achieved his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska. In 1969, Bob was awarded his PhD from the University of Kansas, marking the beginning of a new chapter for him and his wife, Mary, as they moved to Maryville.

On September 1, 1958, in Dawson, NE, Bob was united in marriage to Mary Riley, and she survives of the home.

Bob devoted a significant portion of his career to Northwest Missouri State University, where he was a distinguished Professor of Communication and English. He served as the head of college communication, chairperson of speech and theater, and was revered for his expertise in semantics, listening and linguistics. His teaching and leadership left an indelible mark on countless students and colleagues throughout his tenure, retiring in 2000.

Before his esteemed career in education, Bob served his country with honor as a medic in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. His sense of duty and commitment extended beyond his work and into his community involvement. Bob was a devout member of St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob’s civic duties included being a dedicated 70-year member and past Chaplain of the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, a member of Post 442, VFW. His contributions to the Maryville Optimist Club, the International Listening Association, and the International General Semantics Association reflected his passion for communication and understanding.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved son, Daniel; his parents, Jacob and Theresa; and two brothers, Ivan and Jack Bohlken. He leaves behind a legacy of wisdom, kindness and integrity that will be cherished by those who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, “Mother” Mary, of the home; daughter, Kathryn “Katy” (Ed) Gumm, Maryville; daughter in law, Kelly Bohlken, Shawnee, KS; four grandchildren, Robert “Bobbie” (Merlin) Gumm, Los Angeles, CA; Brandon Lee (Abbie) Gumm, Maryville, Faith Rose (Cameron) Nutt, Merriam, KS, and Alex Bohlken, Philadelphia, PA.

There will be a family and parish Rosary at 4:30 pm, Friday, August 29, 2025, at St. Gregory’s. The visitation will follow until 7 pm.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Military burial honor’s will follow the Mass on the grounds of

St. Gregory’s.

Then the burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church or the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City to honor Bob’s life and his commitment to helping others.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Bob will be forever missed, but his memory will remain a guiding light in the hearts of those he touched.