Robert Raymond Jobst, 87, Pickering, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home in Pickering.

He was born June 5, 1933, in Parnell, to Raymond and Nellie Hawk Jobst. He graduated from Parnell High School, class of 1951.

On February 16, 1958, he married Donella Moore at the Blythedale, Christian Church.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Pickering Lions Club, or the Pickering United Methodist Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.