Robert L. Hayden 98, Maryville, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.

He was born December 23, 1920, in Nodaway County to Will F. and Nettie L. McCarty Hayden

No services will be held at Mr. Hayden’s request.

Memorials may be made to Nodaway County Senior Center.

Arrangements were under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

