Robert Maurice Gross, 94, Falls City, NE, formerly of Maryville, died Friday, October 7, 2022, in Falls City.

He was born August 31, 1928, in Maryville, to Francis Joseph and Marguerite Gertrude Bleuel Gross. He graduated from Maryville High School.

On June 17, 1979, he married LaVona Pauline Walker Dixon Gross. She preceded him in death in 2008.

Mr. Gross served in the US Navy at Barber’s Point Naval Air Base, Hawaii, from September 28, 1950 to July 27, 1954. After military duty, he lived in Kansas City and was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation and later Kenworth Motor Company.

A prayer service was held at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, on Tuesday, October 11. Interment was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

