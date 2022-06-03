May 30 was the day for hole-in-ones at Mozingo Lake and Recreation Park golf courses.

In spite of the wind, or maybe because of it, Mike Riley, Maryville, hit a hole-in-one on the Sechrest 18 golf course at hole number 15. He thought he had hit it too far to the right but the south wind brought the ball in perfectly. Witnesses were his wife, Cindy Riley, Brenda and Larry Ricks.

Helping out with the Junior PGA Golf camp, Jacob Scott, Maryville, hit a hole-in-one on hole number seven on the Watson 9. His feat was witnessed by members of his golf camp group. Scott will be a junior at Maryville High School.