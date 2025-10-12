Danielle Miller, trustee of the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust, presents a check to Tim Guilliatt and Bo Hansen, board members of the Hopkins Fire Protection District for $75,000 to go towards the purchase of new turnout gear and additional PPE for the volunteer members of the department. The awarded grant funds are being paired with additional funding that comes from multiple fundraising events hosted by members of the fire department, allowing all firefighters to be equipped with new, proper fitting gear.