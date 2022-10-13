Richard Eugene Schafer, 66, Barnard, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City.

He was born July 8, 1956, in Maryville, to Herman and Kathleen Schafer. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt RVII and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 30, 1977, he married Linda Kenny Schafer.

Mr. Schafer created HRS Feedlot with his family. Later, he pursued his passion for horses creating a successful breeding program with multiple notable champions and representation around the world. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 11 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Church, Barnard.

