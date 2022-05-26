Richard Lee Patterson, 76, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice Living Center, Kansas City.

He was born July 7, 1944, in Maryville, to Robert Ace Patterson and Thema Edith Garrett Patterson. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1962.

On June 14, 1980, he married Virginia Bogart. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Patterson’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Thursday, June 16 at the North Cross United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Kearney.

Memorials may be directed to North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO.

Arrangements are under the care of Fry-Bross and Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney.