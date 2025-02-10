Richard Lynn Goodspeed, 77, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at his home.

He was born February 22, 1947, in Columbia, to Arthur and Martha Mumford Goodspeed. He graduated from Maryville High School and attended one year at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On June 6, 1970, he married Wanda Lynn McGinness at the United Methodist Church in Ravenwood.

Mr. Goodspeed worked nine years at Northwest Missouri State University as an electrician and then retired from Energizer after 30 years.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday February 8 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church (CHOW), 102 N. Main Street, Maryville, MO, 64468, or to Three Oaks Hospice, 1213 N. Belt Highway Suite E , St. Joseph, MO, 64506.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.