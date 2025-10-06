Alex Rice attended his first Northwest Missouri State University football game in 2006 when he was three months old. On Saturday, as a junior accounting major at the university, he stood with his family on the Bearcat Stadium turf while they were honored as Northwest’s Family of the Year.

The Rice family of Maryville received the recognition bestowed each fall during the Northwest’s Family Weekend festivities on a family that represents Northwest and demonstrates a strong commitment to the institution.

Sponsored by Student Senate, Campus Dining and the Northwest Alumni Association, the Family of the Year designation includes, among other prizes, a $750 scholarship award for a member of the family who is a current Northwest student.

“It’s certainly important for us to build solid relationships with our students, but when you can extend that into the family, it makes a big difference when we talk about support for the university,” Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum said.

Alex is a third-generation Bearcat, following the footsteps of his grandfather, Lewis Rice, a 1982 Northwest graduate; grandmother, Kathy Rice, who attended the university; and his parents, Robert Rice and Sarah Coan Rice, who are 2000 graduates.

“It is incredible,” Alex said of the honor. “I told my parents; they were ecstatic. My grandma cried. “It’s an incredible feeling, and we are all so excited.”

Added Robert, “This award means a lot to us because not only has Northwest supported Alex and his growth and success, it’s a second home for all of us. We’re all so incredibly proud to be a part of the Bearcat family. The values, the spirit, the people at Northwest really make this institution a truly special place.

As a Northwest student, Alex participates in the honors program and the accounting society. Previously, he served as a student manager for the Bearcat baseball program. He also attended Horace Mann Laboratory School on the Northwest campus as a child.

He is employed with PCSB Bank in Clarinda, IA and plans to enter a career in banking or corporate accounting after graduating from Northwest.

He says he chose to attend Northwest not only because of his family’s legacy at the institution but because it offers an affordable, high-quality education.

“Northwest is fantastic at preparing you for a career,” Alex said, noting the opportunities to attend Career Days, Meet the Pros events, mock interviews and other networking activities. “Now my focus has switched from ‘How many friends can I meet?’ and ‘Who am I going to be with in this next group project?’ to ‘What am I going to do after?’ The professors know a lot of recruiters, and they make sure that you are on the right track.”

In the Maryville community, Alex is active as a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and volunteers for its Manna Kitchen. He also is a member of the Maryville Knights of Columbus and has volunteered with Maryville Pride Lions Club service projects, including tree planting, roadside cleanup, Heart of America Tractor Cruise breakfast and working its concession stands.

Additionally, Alex is an Eagle Scout, the highest rank an individual can achieve as a member of the Boy Scouts of America. In doing so, he completed a project to restore, protect and enhance veterans’ memorials at the Nodaway County Courthouse and the Freedom Rock Plaza at Franklin Park in Maryville. In 2023, the City of Maryville recognized him for his work by presenting him with its Outstanding Public Service Award.

Robert, who earned his bachelor’s degree at Northwest in political science, serves as associate circuit judge of Nodaway County. As an undergraduate student, he was active in the political science club and Student Senate. Long-time Maryville residents and Northwest alumni also may remember the Rice family’s former downtown store, Movie Magic, where Robert worked regularly.

Sarah Rice completed her bachelor’s degree in business management at Northwest and is employed as an insurance account representative with Kevin Neal Insurance Agency in Maryville.

Robert and Sarah met at Northwest as members of the Bearcat Marching Band and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year. Since their graduation from Northwest, they have regularly participated in alumni activities and attended Bearcat games. Robert also was a member of the Bearcat Booster Club Board of Directors for more than a decade.

The Rice family also includes Alex’s great aunt, Ruth Rice, a 1982 Northwest graduate; aunt, Carie Coan Costanzo, a 2000 graduate; aunt, Sarah Rice Woodward, a 2004 graduate; and uncle, Nathaniel Rice, a 2011 graduate.