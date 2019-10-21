Robert (Bob) L. Rice, Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney, announced the community stakeholders throughout Nodaway County that have agreed to collect coats for children and adults in need throughout the county.

The community stakeholders that have agreed to help collect coats through Friday, November 8 are: Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol Maryville Zone office, Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, Maryville First Baptist Church, Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville First Christian Church, Maryville First United Methodist Church, Northeast Nodaway High School, South Nodaway High School, Maryville High School, Jefferson High School, West Nodaway R-1 School, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church and School, Horace Mann Laboratory School, Nodaway County Administration Building and the Nodaway County Courthouse.

When the drive concludes, Rice will collect the coats and transport them to Community Services in Maryville. Community Services will hand out the coats to any person who needs a coat, with no application process or questions asked.

“I want to thank my community partners for helping me help kids in need this winter,” said Rice. “I encourage folks to grab any coats they no longer need and drop them off at one of these locations.”