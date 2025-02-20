Rhonda Lynn Porter, 62, Maryville, died Saturday, February 15, 2025, at her home.

She was born December 24, 1962 to Charles R. and Carol R. Martin Ferguson in North Kansas City.

Mrs. Porter was a homemaker and had been a cook in area schools.

She was of the Baptist faith and had attended Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 19 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Cremation will be completed after the service.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.