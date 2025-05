The North Nodaway High School Alumni Banquet will be at 6:30 pm, Saturday, May 24 at the NN HS gymnasium.

Cost is $16 per person with alumni dues of $2. Checks made out to NN HS Alumni Association for banquet and dues.

To make a reservation, call Teresa Demott, 660.541.4018; Sue Florea, 660.541.4018 or Joyce Hennegin, 660.927.3662. Or mail reservation and payment to Melodee Owens, 34005 State Highway 246, Hopkins, MO 64461.