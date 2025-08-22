The Buchanan County Interstate 229 Double Decker bridge in St. Joseph is scheduled to close beginning Monday, Aug. 25. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will complete annual maintenance of the bridge, signage, and lighting.

Traffic Impacts: The I-229 bridge, including all ramps, will be closed north and southbound around the clock Aug. 25-28 from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closure.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.