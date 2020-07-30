Regina McBrien, 76, Maryville, formerly of Grant City, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

She was born October 11, 1943, in Blanchard, IA, to Joe and Maxine Hookum Larson. She attended Bedford High School, Bedford, IA.

On January 13, 1961, she married Larry L. McBrien in Grant City.

Per her wishes, Mrs. McBrien’s body has been cremated under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. No visitation or local services are scheduled.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Estes Park, CO.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.