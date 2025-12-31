As the Nodaway News Leader publishes its last edition, December 31, 2025, the employees paused to reflect on Owner/Publisher Kay Wilson and how the NNL has affected their lives and the community.

Lisa Dalton

30 years as advertising

“When I first walked through the doors of the Nodaway News Leader in 1996 – on the very day they opened – I could never have imagined the journey that awaited me.

“What began as a job quickly became a second home. Over the years, I found myself doing a little bit of everything: sales, bookkeeping and all the small but important tasks that help keep a business running. Each role taught me something new and helped me grow, both personally and professionally. Nearly 30 years later, what stands out to me the most isn’t the work itself, but the people.

“I’ve had the privilege of building lasting relationships with clients, coworkers and members of our community; many of whom have become lifelong friends. These connections have meant more to me than I can express. We’ve celebrated milestones together, supported each other through challenges and shared countless stories along the way.

“For me, the Nodaway News Leader has always been more than a workplace. It has been a community; a team of people dedicated to sharing the news each week, supporting one another and serving the place we all call home. I’m grateful for every moment, every lesson and every friendship this journey has given me. Thank you to Kay Wilson and all the friendships that I will cherish so much and now on to the next chapter of my life, retirement!”

MaryFran Stransky

25+ years as NNL proofreader, typist, social media

“The Nodaway News Leader is closing, ‘Wow!’ That was my first thought when Kay Wilson called to tell me that we were shutting down the paper at the end of December. Man, what a jolt! An end to an era; but what a ride!

“Before I can step forward into retirement, I’d like to take a few minutes to step back… I began working for the Nodaway News Leader in May of 2000. The paper needed a proofreader, and I knew how to read. That was about the extent of my qualifications. Back in those days, the NNL was still newish but on its way to being an accepted and respected business in the community.

“The atmosphere at the office was always entertaining. The “old timers,” consisting of Kay Wilson, Lisa Dalton, Steff Burns and Matt Wilson, would share stories of how the paper got started. Kay’s dad, Charlie, was often involved in the reminiscing, and there was no doubt about the pride he had for Kay and her accomplishments. The stories sounded a lot like, ‘They had to walk two miles to work each day uphill both ways,’ but the trials and tribulations of starting up a county newspaper were not lost on me.

“In 2003, my family moved to South Dakota, and my career with the Nodaway News Leader entered a new chapter. Long before remote work was common, technology allowed me to continue working for the paper. A home office, a computer, and a fax machine were all I needed.

“For years, that fax machine traveled everywhere with me, plugged into the nearest phone jack. If I was away from home, traveling, or on vacation, Wednesdays were spent at McDonald’s, using free Wi-Fi and an electrical outlet to get the paper to press. As technology evolved, so did we, and the ability to work remotely kept me connected, involved and invested.

“The NNL was a steady presence in my life, wherever I was. It also became a family endeavor. In the early days of the fax machine, the sound of the machine screeching to life and spitting out page after page was almost Pavlovian. If I was busy writing obituaries or compiling public records, one of my girls would grab the pages and type them up for me.

“Part of the job was to decipher and type up the handwritten columns of some of the local contributors. Three of our family favorites were Marilyn Mutti’s meanderings, Joan Schmitz’s reflections on real-life experiences, and Bob Bohlken’s idioms. Dr. Bohlken’s column, “Who Gives a Hoot,” also gave us some metaphorical zingers that we still use today. We would struggle to make out the cursive writing and then laugh along with each other as the words told the most entertaining stories. Joan became a fixture in our family. She was a few years younger than my mother, and we would often compare Joan’s adventures to my mom’s more sedentary life. Even my mom would get involved and say, ‘Well, I’m no Joan Schmitz!’

“Working for the Nodaway News Leader has always given me a sense of belonging and purpose. I always believed that what I did mattered and so I continued to do it. Over the years, family and friends have asked me how long I planned on working for a small county newspaper in Missouri. My answer has always been the same: ‘I’ll be done when Kay is done.’

“Now the paper is closing, and that time has come. My husband and I have moved to a retirement community in South Texas, and I am expecting my first grandchild. It certainly feels like the right time for retirement.

“Still, I am going to miss the pinging sound of my computer as it receives emails from the office. And like so many others, I will miss opening my mailbox and finding the Nodaway News Leader inside. I will miss posting to social media and reading all the comments.

“And, oddly enough, I will miss basing my life around Wednesday, the day the paper goes to press.”

Kathryn Rice

12+ years as news reporter and photographer

“Working at the Nodaway News Leader has been one of the miracles of my life. I graduated with a degree in mass communication with a journalism emphasis. Thirty plus years later, I started working for Kay and the Nodaway News Leader.

“I found everything changed from my college days except for the writing. The basis of good journalism has remained the same, everything else can be learned and adapted.

“Kay’s emphasis on good, positive news has been a good fit for Nodaway County. Covering the school districts, the city councils, county government and the committees which use residents’ tax funds, has allowed me to grow in understanding. I truly enjoy the meetings and following the people serving on the boards and trying to do what is best for the constituents affected by their decisions. It has gotten to the point where I’ve been attending the meetings longer than most of the board members.

“The festivals, fairs and sporting events bring us together, giving us the best of community and have graced the pages of NNL. Residents’ accomplishments and good news filled the paper each week. New businesses and their owners have proven the entrepreneurial streak is alive in our area.

“It has been an absolute honor and a joy to work alongside Kay and the other staff. I have never experienced a more positive work environment. It has been conducive to creativity and has brought new people and experiences into my life.

“To paraphrase famous quotes, ‘When you think you’re at the end, you’re really at a new beginning.’ The Nodaway News Leader is ending, but we are coming out stronger for having worked and having relished the opportunities it has provided for us.”

Annette Mullins

8+ years as layout and design specialist

“I believe I started working at the NNL on loan from Rush Printing some time in 2017, and have continued to fill in as needed since.

“I have always enjoyed the teamwork – all of us working on the same project together, especially on deadline day when it’s all hands on deck, working from all angles to get the paper to the printer on time. I have enjoyed working with lots of different people over the years.

“I started out in the newspaper business as a junior in high school, continued throughout college, and after graduation, served as editor of a small town newspaper.

A move out of state led me to a different job, then a

move to Maryville lead me to Rush Printing, which Kay has owned since 2016. I was glad to get a chance to spend some more time in the newspaper environment at the NNL.

“It has been a good newspaper for the area and always made sure to include coverage of the many small towns and school districts in Nodaway County.”

Morgan Guyer

3+ years as sports, news reporter and photographer

“I will always cherish my time at the Nodaway News Leader. In my over three years here, it has sent me all over the county and state more times than I can count, covering sporting events and city meetings, slowly learning the world of local print media.

“Over that time I have grown an even deeper appreciation for those who somehow found themselves in charge of a small town newspaper. The focus on good news meant we put out a paper every week that showcased your neighbors and friends in a positive light, giving coverage to those who showed up for their community.

“In her 30 years as the owner and even more experience in print media, Kay has been a stout believer in the importance of journalism keeping citizens informed. It is essential for any democracy to thrive. In an ever-changing media landscape and world of constant information, the future of journalism is up in the air, but there are still blueprints on how to be a good reporter.

“Some of my favorite moments during my time here are covering state basketball at Mizzou Arena, and the multiple times I got the opportunity to cover Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western. Every basketball game on a cold night, or the early season Friday Night Lights were rewarding for me.

“There was a day when I had to get a picture at North Nodaway High School and I saw they had decorated a wall with clippings from our newspaper that featured students. It served as another reminder of the importance of newspapers, especially in rural areas. Commemorating and capturing moments is my favorite part of being a writer and photographer, and I’m glad I was able to do that here.

“This is a bittersweet time for our readers and staff, but one that should include plenty of happy memories over what has been built here. Seeing the support and well wishes has been amazing, and has taught me just how important community is. Thank you to Kay and my co-workers who welcomed me into their family.”

Brittany Auffert

1+ year as customer service representative

“Saying goodbye to this business is not easy, because it has truly felt like a second home. From the very beginning, I was welcomed into a supportive, understanding environment that values both hard work and family.

“Working at the front of the business gave me the opportunity to connect with so many wonderful people. Whether I was answering the phone, greeting customers, assisting with renewals, handling daily bookkeeping, or whatever needs came through the door, I truly enjoyed being the welcoming face of the business. Each interaction reinforced the sense of community that made this place so special. This role has helped me grow, build meaningful relationships, and meet people who have left a lasting impression on my life.

“During my time here, I was shown an incredible amount of compassion, given the flexibility and grace to be present where I was needed most, without ever feeling guilt or pressure, which is something I will always be deeply grateful for.

“The willingness Kay and the Nodaway News Leader gave to accommodate last-minute needs, extend understanding, and genuinely care for the employees is rare and something I will carry with me into my next chapter.

“I leave with nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the trust, kindness and support I’ve been shown by Kay and the rest of the NNL team. This business will always hold a special place in my heart.”