The national Red Ribbon Week’s theme this year is “Send a message. Stay drug free.” Area schools took the opportunity to provide fun activities, including dress-up days, to students urging them to stay drug free.

At West Nodaway Elementary October 29, the theme was “I’m too smart to use drugs” and the students dressed up as geeks. In front are: Gia McGinness, Charlotte Wilmes, Ryder Wynn, Crew Hoyt; back: Noah Hughes, Braxton McGinness, Tye Hoyt, Kyla Steffey and Addie Honan.