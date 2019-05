A reception is planned for Trudy Kinman who is retiring after 48 years in education.

The event will be from 1 to 5 pm, Sunday, May 26, at Tri-Meadows, 34495 State Highway VV, Conception Jct., with a program starting at 2 pm.

No gifts or flowers, please, as Trudy just wants to visit with those in attendance and take time to reflect on those teaching moments that she treasures.