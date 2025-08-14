Ray Blanchard, 87, South Carthage, TN, formerly of Dolan Springs, AZ, died Friday June 13, 2025, at the Quality Center for Rehab and Healing in Lebanon, TN.

He was born on July 2, 1937, to Roy Denver Blanchard and Opal Viola Blackford

Blanchard in Amity Township near Bradyville, IA. He was a Hopkins native having graduated from North Nodaway R-VI High School and auto diesel vocational school.

On December 12, 1970, he married Patsy O’Dougherty at the First Christian Church in Hopkins. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Blanchard retired from the Line Company in 1999 as a diesel mechanic.

The family will have a celebration of life at 2 pm, Sunday, August 31 at the Hopkins Community Center. His ashes will be interred in the New Hope Cemetery. All who attend the celebration of life are encouraged to wear their favorite Hawaiian shirt in his honor.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.