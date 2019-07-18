Ralph Leroy Wallace, 84, Burlington Jct., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Mr. Wallace’s body has been cremated under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, July 19 at Price Funeral Home Chapel, with a visitation from noon to 1 pm. Burial is in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

