At the July 11 Skidmore City Council meeting, questions were asked about the flowers at the Hillcrest Cemetery which is maintained by Skidmore.

Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Gladman believed Mayor Teresa Carter had been placing them back into the vases and suggested waiting until her return before discussing the matter further. He also commented the people who had expressed interest in a cemetery board had not followed up and were not at the meeting.

The general provisions of utilities 2021 ordinance was tabled.

McClure Engineering, Kansas City, has submitted three plans for the Skidmore sewer project to the MDNR.

The NWRCG RFP for the demolition grant pending CBDG approval was approved.

The fall clean up days are tentatively slated for Friday, September 12 for two trash receptacles which will be hauled away if full on Monday, September 15, another trash receptacle to be delivered and removed on Wednesday, September 17.

Chief Maintenance Mike Reasoner requested Bud Sewer Jetting perform sewer mainline jetting at $285 per hour. The job is estimated to take eight hours, bringing the cost to $2,280. It was approved. Once the sewer lines are jetted, Reasoner wants to use copper sulfate to kill the roots. A 50 pound bag costs $177, which was approved.

Reasoner reported June water usage shows a total of 281,570 gallons, with 275,678 gallons used residentially and 5,892 gallons commercially. A letter of warning from DNR was also received, serving as the annual reminder regarding wastewater compliance. He has replaced six manhole liners, and was approved to buy 12 more. The sewer plant typically manages about 10,000 gallons per day under normal flow. It surged to 45,000 gallons following a recent one-inch rainfall. Fire hydrants will be flushed Tuesday, July 29.

Spotlights for the US flags at the Hillcrest Cemeteries, priced at $212.72, will be discussed at the next meeting.

The authorized representative for the Resolution of Governing Body Applicant is Carter.

Gladman said three letters of violation had been sent out. He emphasized addressing these issues is a process and the extent of action depends largely on how much the city is willing to invest in legal proceedings.

Resident Chris Tiffany asked whether the trees along Main Street could be trimmed. The council agreed study the potential costs. The next council meeting will be at 6 pm, Thursday, August 14.