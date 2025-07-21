The Skidmore Punkin Show “Generations of Fun” has selected Bruce and Anna Roberts, Skidmore, as the parade’s grand marshals, which will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 26.

The couple has lived in Skidmore their entire married life. Bruce grew up in the Quitman area and graduated in 1952. Anna grew up in Nodaway County and is a 1965 American School graduate.

Bruce had five children when he married Anna at the Quitman Church in 1966. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary next year. The children are Mike and Dana Roberts, Skidmore, Darla Roberts, Rock Port, Mark and the late Ola Mae Roberts, Kari Roberts, Skidmore and the late Rhonda Roberts. Gordon Roberts is Anna and Bruce’s. The couple has 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Bruce’s parents were Cary and Mildred Roberts and Anna’s parents were Fred and Maceol, pronounced “may-cel,” Ellison.

Bruce worked 30 years at the St. Francis Hospital and also worked at Maryville Packing Company and Uniroyal. Anna has worked various jobs through the years.

The Roberts have been involved in the Skidmore Methodist Church, Community Betterment, the Depot Museum, Community Park Association, Smith Cemetery Board, horseshoe pitching and worked with the Tri-City Friendship Center.