The second year of the revamped Skidmore Punkin Show took place July 31 and August 1 with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Geraldine and Marvin Sumy were named the grand marshals of the 2020 parade.

The Sumys have been residents of Skidmore since 1959. They were the owners of Sumy Oil Company until July 10, 2010. Geraldine was an LPN at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years. She is currently a homemaker. Marvin is currently employed by the city. They have two children, Robert Sumy and Pamela Wallace, five grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.