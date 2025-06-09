The draft FY 2026-2030 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, kicking off a 30-day public review and comment period.

The draft STIP makes available $13.2 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years. Of the $13.2 billion, the draft STIP details $9.5 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $1.9 billion per year. It also contains programming details for the remaining $1.7 billion of General Revenue for the Improve I-70 program, which in full includes $2.8 billion for the costs to plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and repair three lanes in each direction on nearly 200 miles of the corridor. This year’s STIP also makes available $577.5 million for I-44 as part of the Forward 44 effort to study and bring improvements to the corridor. Other General Assembly funded projects account for another $118 million programmed into this year’s STIP.

In the past 10 years, MoDOT and its construction partners have completed 4,099 projects worth $10.1 billion, and delivered them $385 million below budget and 93 percent on time.

“The thousands of projects that have been brought to fruition over the years through the STIP process have been a success because of the coordination that MoDOT has with our local planning partners across the state,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “Working closely with those partners and stakeholders and listening to the needs of the communities is paramount when it comes to planning the next five years – and thanks to the foresight of the Missouri legislature, that includes the large-scale interstate projects, such as I-70 and I-44, low-volume routes, and all the priorities in between.”

The draft FY 2026-2030 STIP lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies for fiscal years 2026-2030 from July 1 through June 30, 2030 and reflects the transportation needs of communities across the state.

The proposed program is available for public review. Those interested in seeing the program or offering comments can contact MoDOT by email at STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, by calling customer service at 1.888.ASK.MoDOT, that is 275.6636, or by mail to Transportation Planning, Program Comments, PO Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The program is also available on MoDOT’s website: modot.org/DRAFTSTIP. The formal comment period ends June 6.

A summary of the comments will be presented to the MoDOT Commission following the public review period. After reviewing the summary and the final transportation program, it will be considered for approval at the July 9 MHTC meeting.