Mickie and Linda Pruitt are the grand marshals for the 75th annual Elmo 4th of July Celebration parade happening at 4 pm, Saturday, June 28.

Mickie has lived in the Elmo area all of his life. He was born a mile and a half from where the couple currently lives. Mickie started with livestock on his farm, then raised mostly corn, soybeans and hay. He owns 600 acres and at his peak farming had 800 acres of row crop. Linda was the Title 1 reading teacher at West Nodaway where she and her children graduated high school.

The couple has a combined family of six children, with Linda having 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mickie said, “Surprised,” when notified of being selected grand marshals. “I felt like it is an honor that’s for old people, then realized, I am old. I hope never to grow up.”

The couple had good things to say about the new community building. The Elmo community is “good about getting together to do things and are active in the area.”

The couple likes to ride bicycles, play golf and they play ping pong almost every day.

Mickie drove the tractor he started farming with, an International Harvester M Farmall, in the Elmo parade last year.

The couple are currently living on the farm, his parents bought. Mickie’s dad died at age 47 and his mother worked two jobs, sold Avon and raised chickens to pay off the note on the farm.

“Mom set a good example for us about working,” Mickie said.