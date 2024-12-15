Lauren Gent, a realtor with the Priority One office, Maryville, has put together a residential Christmas Lighting Contest.

“This has been a wonderful project from my past experiences in other communities,” noted Gent.

She shared the details of home entries will be accepted at the website, maryvillelightscontest.com.

The public voting can be done at the website and the voting period for everyone’s favorite runs through December 19.

Then the top 3 winners will be announced and contacted via email on December 20. Gift certificates from Maryville businesses are the prizes for the winners.