Maryville Pride Lions Bethney Pedersen, District Governor Elect James Pedersen, Chris Pedersen, Kathy Rice, Ed Montgomery, Jeanine Montgomery, Lori Murphy and District Governor Harold Spire attended the District 26 M4 Lions convention, March 20 in Chillicothe.

At the convention, the Pride Lions learned District 26 M4 had screened for KidSight 24 percent of all children in the state with Nodaway County having screened 1,071 children and referring 100 children for further testing and services. The volunteer screener for the Pride Lions is Jeanine Montgomery. She is one of four volunteer teams in the district.

KidSight and Lions Club International stress the importance of early childhood eye screenings, to prevent sight loss.