By Tabitha Frank, Public Health Nurse Supervisor

As the cooler temperatures prevail, the Nodaway County Health Department wants to remind the public that influenza (flu) season is rapidly approaching. Typically, flu activity peaks between December and February in the United States.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. Symptoms usually come on quickly and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue.

The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine every year. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body, which provide protection against flu. Therefore, it’s important to get vaccinated before peak flu activity! The Nodaway County Health Department has plenty of flu vaccine available, and encourages anyone six months and older that has not yet received a flu vaccine to get vaccinated.

Additional ways to protect you and your family from the flu include:

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

If you are sick with the flu, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible.

A calendar of flu vaccination clinics at the Nodaway County Health Center, 2416 South Main, Maryville, can be found on page 6 in this Nodaway News Leader.

For more information on influenza go to health.mo.gov/living/ healthcondiseases/ communicable/influenza/ or contact the Nodaway County Health Department at 660.562.2755.