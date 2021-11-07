All 275 Conference Football Honorees

Players from the Nodaway Valley and Platte Valley teams were named to the first team. They were: offense, Carter Luke, Platte Valley junior running back and Trevor Weir, Platte Valley junior center; defense, James Herr, Nodaway Valley senior defensive line, Will Cordell, Nodaway Valley senior linebacker, and Luke, defensive back.

Second team all conference honorees were: offense, Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley senior wide receiver and Trevor McCrary, Platte Valley senior offensive line; defense, Weir, defensive end, and Hayden Ferry, Platte Valley senior linebacker; special teams, Weir, kicker, and Tyler Vongkamchanh, Platte Valley senior returner.

All MEC Conference Softball Honorees

Maryville softball players who were named included: Ella Schulte, second-team at large; Emma Sprague and Abby Swink, honorable mention infielders; and Alonna Cross, honorable mention outfielder.

All 275 Conference Volleyball Honorees

Nodaway County volleyball players who were recognized included: Saylor Brown, North Nodaway senior; Reagan Hagey and Kayelyn Edmondson, Nodaway Valley seniors; and honorable mention was Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway Valley senior.