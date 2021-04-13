Northwest Missouri State University’s Visiting Writers Series hosts Bret Shepard and Yu-Han Chao at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, via Zoom.

Individuals interested in attending should register by clicking here.

Shepard is the author of poems, including “Place Where Presence Was,” “Note to Self,” “Weather,” “Skin Interims” and “Play at Being People.” He is the 2019 winner of the Moon City Press Book Award for Poetry, the recipient of the 2020 Midwest Chapbook Prize from the Laurel Review and GreenTower Press for his book “The Territorial,” and the winner of the Wells College Chapbook Prize. He is an assistant professor of English at Cabrini University located in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Yu-Han Chao is a Taiwanese poet, writer, nurse, educator and health blogger. She authored “Sex and Taipei City,” a short story collection published by Red Hen Press, and “Metamorphosis = Metaphor/Metamorphosis,” a poetry collection. Her work received the 2019 Midwest Chapbook Prize from the Laurel Review and GreenTower Press, and her poetry has been published by BOAAT Press, Dancing Girl Press and the University of Nebraska Press.

The Visiting Writers Series is designed to promote creativity, diversity and freedom of expression as a living and meaningful art form that provides its audience with a better understanding of people and the world.

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press, and the Department of Language, Literature and Writing sponsor the series.

For more information about the Visiting Writers Series, contact Daniel Biegelson, a Northwest English instructor, at dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1266.