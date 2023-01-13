By Morgan Guyer

Both the Platte Valley Girls and Boys Basketball Teams took care of business in their opening games of the Stanberry Invitational Basketball Tournament January 10.

The girls team kicked off the action as the number one seed facing Albany, and would go on to win in blowout fashion, 65 – 13. That is now four straight games where Platte Valley has won by more than 25 points. The team is looking to do something fairly unheard of in high school basketball, win three straight state championships. Now sitting at 11 – 2, getting back to that championship game and ultimately winning it is still the end goal.

The boys team took on North Nodaway as the one seed as well, also coming out victors in a lopsided affair, winning 71 – 30 to move onto the next round of play. The team was up 37 – 15 at half, and used an even bigger second half to pull away. The Platte Valley boys team is currently sitting at 12 – 1 on the season, with their only loss so far coming in a road match-up against Maryville on December 10. The team is already over halfway to their win total from all of last season, and now with Wyatt Miller returning to action from an injury, Platte Valley will look to continue on their impressive run.