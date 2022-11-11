By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley football defeated South Holt 50-20 in Barnard on a November 5 blustery Saturday afternoon.

The game started as many have for Platte Valley this season, with a Carter Luke touchdown run. The senior went 53 yards on the first play from scrimmage to set the tone for the rest of the game. Luke would finish with 229 yards rushing, and two touchdowns, the other going for 74 yards. Luke has been dealing with an injury after the game against Albany earlier in the season, but looks to be getting back into his earlier season form.

Head Coach Johnnie Silkett is happy with how his team is playing, but still sees some room for improvement.

“We are performing well but still have things to improve on and focus on, pad level, blocking striking points, carrying out our fakes and getting rid of blockers on the defensive side,” Silkett said.

Senior Jaxon McCrary had 78 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and Junior Aydan Blackford added two touchdowns of his own on the ground, with 45 yards rushing.

Now Platte Valley will face Worth County November 11 in Barnard with a trip to the district championship on the line. The Tigers will be a tough test for Platte Valley, coming into the game with an 8-2 record following a 52-0 win over Rock Port on November 4.

“We need to be mentally prepared for what they bring to the table,” Silkett said,” We need to be physical and consistent.”

The winner will meet the winner of North Andrew and East Atchison for the district championship on November 18.