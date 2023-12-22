By Morgan Guyer

The Platte Valley Boys and Girls Basketball Teams came away with wins at the Twelve Courts of Christmas in the Hy-Vee Arena, Kansas City December 16.

The boys started the afternoon with a win against Green City 59-46. It was a rematch from last season’s state match-up, where Platte Valley also won 54-48. Green City was looking for some revenge, but fell short as Platte Valley was too much in the second half. The first half was back and forth, as both teams traded buckets, with Platte Valley taking a 22-20 lead into halftime. The second half was a different story, as the three point shooting finally got going for Platte Valley and they were able to extend their lead and get the victory. The boys team has just one loss so far this season against the undefeated Spoofhounds.

The girls team also was able to get the win, taking down Lincoln College Prep 47-32. Platte Valley set the tone early, going up by double digits very early on in the first quarter and they never looked back. The girls have yet to lose a game this season as they are eyeing another postseason appearance at the Final Four in March.