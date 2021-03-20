The undefeated Platte Valley girls basketball team faced two menacing foes during the Show Me Championship March 12 – 13 at Springfield.

The team drew two-consecutive state champions, Walnut Grove, during the opening of the 2021 event. Platte Valley won with a decisive 49-44 victory and moved on to the championship match against Leeton. The final score, 56-44, earned the Nodaway County team the best in the state title.

Junior Jaclyn Pappert reaches high to retrieve the pass. Pappert scored 17 in the Walnut Grove game.