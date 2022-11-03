By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Football will host South Holt in the quarterfinals of the 8-Man Class 1 District 4 Championship November 4 in Barnard.

Platte Valley ended their season on a high, handing East Atchison their first loss of the season 30-16, and capturing their first ever 275-Conference title in Tarkio October 21. Platte Valley received a boost with Senior Carter Luke returning from injury, and rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

They come into the match-up against South Holt as the number two seed in the district, holding an 8-1 record. Their lone loss of the season was on the road at Albany on September 23. The Knights are coming off a first round victory over Mound City 56-6 on October 28.

The two teams met earlier in the season in Oregon, with Platte Valley coming away with a commanding 46-6 victory on September 9. This will be a different South Holt team however, as they rattled off five wins out of their last six games, playing their best football in the last half of the season. They are led by Junior Quarterback Kendall Noland, who has hurt defenses all year on both the ground and in the air.

Alongside Luke, Junior Quarterback Aydan Blackford has been a constant performer this season. Senior Jaxon McCrary has also made an impact running the ball, especially during Luke’s injury absence. It’s the defense that has really shined for Platte Valley, giving up 30 points just one time during the regular season. Seniors Trevor Weir and Wyatt Miller have led the defense throughout the year.

Kick-off is set for 7 pm.