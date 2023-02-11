By Morgan Guyer

The Platte Valley girls and boys basketball teams took both games over Nodaway Valley February 7 in Conception Jct., and in turn both teams won the 275 Conference.

The girls team took the opening game of the night, 58 – 40. The Thunder started the game well, taking a 16 – 13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sydney and Savanna Marriott both came out of the gates firing, hitting some big three pointers to get Nodaway Valley off to a hot start. It was only a matter of time before Platte Valley started to get going on offense. Ava Graham, the Thunder’s tallest player, got into some foul trouble in the second quarter, and Platte Valley took advantage and exploited the size difference between the two teams.

Platte Valley would end up pulling away after a good start to the third quarter, as they led 44 – 27, and would eventually go on to seal it in the fourth.

The boys game saw Platte Valley jump out to an early 12 – 2 lead in the first couple of minutes, and they wouldn’t look back, winning 82 – 59. It’s the most points scored by Platte Valley this season, as the offensive attack of Alex Mattson and Memphis Bliley was on full display.

Both Platte Valley teams are now 21 – 2 on the season, and 9 – 0 in conference. It seems fitting for both teams to have the same record, as they have both enjoyed dominant seasons up to this point, and have their eyes set on post season success.