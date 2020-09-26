The Platte Valley Royalty was announced at the beginning of the September 18 Homecoming football game. Homecoming Queen and King representing South Nodaway were seniors, Jessica Miller and Jose Rivera; representing Jefferson were seniors, Trever McQueen and Malia Collins. Jessica is the daughter of Spencer and Jennifer Miller, Barnard. Jose Rivera is the son of Alicia Waterman, Barnard, and Jose Rivera Sr. Trever is the son of Jared and Gretchen McQueen, Conception Jct. Malia is the daughter of Dan and Mary Collins, Ravenwood.