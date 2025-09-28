The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5.

There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Nodaway County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route- nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway.

Route Y – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC).

Route N – Resurfacing project, Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Above & Below Contracting, LLC).