The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 7 – 13.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Sept. 4 and resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 8. Some long-term closures, ramp closures and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ .

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. More info: https://www.modot.org/route- 46-bridge-projects-west- maryville

Routes E, V, and NN – Pothole patching, Sept. 8 – 11

Route UU – Pothole patching, Sept. 9 – 10