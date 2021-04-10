April is Child Abuse Awareness month and on April 6 a ceremony was held outside of the new Maryville Public Safety facility. Pinwheels were set out to commemorate the 808 children who had received therapy or forensic interviews during 2020 in the Northwest Missouri nine county area.

Jill Gockel, Maryville, brought her four children to help set out the pinwheels. They are Jaxson, Nathan, Kody and Kamryn. Helping the children is Roxann Powell who is with Children’s Division, Maryville.