At the Pickering October 6 City Council meeting, City Clerk Milt Sovereign brought up limiting the number of people residing in a household.

The council will look at ordinances with occupancy limits at the November 3 meeting.

The Fifth Street siren needs a new battery for the battery backup. One of the six batteries is registering zero on the volt meter. The council approved replacement.

A neighbor is to cut up the fallen tree on the post office’s north side for firewood.

North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin has applied for the Gladys Rickard Trust grant for the Pickering City sign on Highway 148.

Sovereign reported the state auditor has received Pickering’s annual report.

The state informed the Nodaway County Clerk’s office that Pickering’s tax levy of 87¢ per $100 assessed valuation for general revenue and $1 for the streets revenue had been approved.