City Clerk Milt Sovereign at the October 7 Pickering City Council meeting said the sewer receipts showed an increase for July usage paid in August and received by Pickering in September.

The increase is due to the rate increase the city council put into effect. Pickering had 70 customers with an average sewer charge of $35.80. Sovereign purchased $754.04 of repair items from Haynes Equipment, Olathe, KS, which will rebuild approximately three sewer pumps. The American Rescue Plan was used to pay for the parts.

One sewer pump was replaced in September. It turned out it wasn’t the pump but the electrical wire connecting the pump to the house. Sovereign tried to find the break but was unable. He replaced the wire cable with the help of the resident who had plastic conduit. It took three visits for the pump to be working.

The city’s 2025 tax rates of 87¢ per $100 of assessed valuation for the general fund and $1 for the street fund have been approved by the state.