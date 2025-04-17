During the April 7 Pickering City Council meeting, the subject of chickens within the city limits was brought up.

Resident Jake Pankau brought up the subject with the suggestion the city require a permit with a fee each year to have chickens. Pankau said this would be a good money maker for Pickering. City Clerk Milt Sovereign said he would look at the state statute regarding chickens and bring it to the May meeting.

Two bids were received for the city’s mowing services. The bids were from Pankau, Pickering and Shane Vinzant, Pickering. Pankau’s bid was for $150 per mowing, trimming and spraying. Vinzant’s was $140 per mowing and trimming. After discussion, the council went with the Pankau bid. Pankau will attach the insurance since he got the bid.

Sovereign said three sewer pumps quit within three days at the end of March. This took all of the spare pumps. One of the pumps was at the school. Too much toilet paper had been flushed into the sewer, clogging the sewer pump and burning it out. Sovereign has two sewer pumps repaired and ready for use. There are parts coming to repair more pumps.

Eric Carmichael from White Cloud Engineering, Maryville, attended the meeting to discuss the City of Pickering’s sewer plant. He confirmed the sewer is doing OK except for chlorine levels. He also wanted permission for White Cloud to contact Snyder and Associates, St. Joseph, who were the original designers of the project. It was built to state specifications at the time.

White Cloud wants to know what Snyder and Associates would do differently now with the current state specifications. Carmichael said White Cloud would check on grants available and the different options to get the chlorine within acceptable parameters. Sovereign said the wood cover to block the sun over the sewer liner was 99 percent complete. He also has questions on whether or not the sludge needs to be removed.

On the city streets, the council is waiting on Mid America Road Builders, Plate City, to provide its estimates and appraisals for the submitted streets. The city currently has $10,210.18 in its street fund.