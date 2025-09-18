The Pickering Lions Club is presenting the 88th Annual Pickering Horse Show starting at 6 pm, Friday, September 19 and 10:30 am, Saturday, September 20.

Friday’s activities start at 6 pm with the Holmes Family Band and a silent auction. Cost is $6 with children age six and under free. The draft horse pull starts after the entertainment.

On Saturday, the poker run registration begins at 9:30 am, with the run starting at 10:30 am. People can ride a horse, drive a horse, walk or run the course for $20. No motorized vehicles. Extra hands are $20 each.

At 4 pm, the race classes start. Entry fee for the public is $3. The class fee are $5 each, jackpots are $10 each.