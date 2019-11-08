The Pickering City Council met November 4, at the Community Center.

As the meeting began the council announced the town is getting new water meters that will no longer have to be read manually. Roll call was then taken, with all members in attendance.

The lights in the city sign were replaced; it is much brighter now. There has been a concern among residents that a group of dogs are causing excessive noise. North Nodaway elementary teachers have complained that the dogs have been barking at children.

An election will be held April 7, 2020, to replace two Pickering council members and the mayor. Candidate filing for this will take place between December 17 and January 21.

New business: Bearcat Lumber and Sutherlands have donated lumber to the town, and Dennis Porter of Porter Trash Service gave two picnic tables to the town. Town resident Dave Turner, took care of some troublesome trees and cleaned out some storm drains. The council decided to give him an appreciation gift for his help.

In the spring, there are plans to fix up the town park.